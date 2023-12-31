CM Revanth Reddy shares New Year message to people of Telangana

In a New Year message to the people of Telangana, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that his government is ready to implement the four pending guarantees in 2024. In his message, Reddy said, New Year greetings to all Telangana people. 'Praja Palana' (People's government) has been instated with the support of all sections of people in the state. We removed iron grills, barricades and liberated them from all restrictions and introduced people's participation in the governance.

The government fulfilled the promise of revival of democracy and freedom for all citizens. Two guarantees out of the six guarantees have already been implemented. My government is ready to implement the four other guarantees in the new year. My government aspired to extend welfare benefits to all the deserve and promote Telangana as the number one state in development in the country, added the message. The government accorded priority to youth empowerment and prepared action plans to provide their bright future through modern technology. The government is ready to overhaul the entire education system from primary level to higher education. We are committed to fulfilling the assurances given to the farmers, read the message further.

Government resolved to consider the new year as the year of "Women, Farmer and Youth ". We determined to revamp the stalled government administration. All the systems will be reconstructed in tune with 'Praja Palana'. Praja Vani has been launched to address the grievances of people at Praja Bhavan. Efforts are on to introduce a humane approach in the Executive system in the state administration. Steps are being taken to revive the precarious state economy which was completely ruined by the previous government. Facts are already put before people by releasing "White Papers" on State Finance and Power sectors.

A White Paper on corruption in the Irrigation sector will also be released soon. The government already initiated steps towards taking action against those involved in corruption in the previous government and recover the looted public money from them. Lakhs of people are waiting for pensions, ration cards and house sites. Their dreams will be fulfilled soon. Every deserved eligible citizen will get the welfare benefit. People should not get carried away by false campaigns and propaganda unleashed by some envious unscrupulous elements after losing power in the state. Unlike the previous dispensation, this government opened doors for 24 hours for people to extend every assistance, as mentioned in the CM's letter.

The Government is also committed to the welfare of the families of Telangana Martyrs and the activists in the Telangana movement. The state is compiling the data of the cases registered against Telangana activists and freeing all of them from cases. (ANI)

