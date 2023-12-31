Left Menu

Police constable arrested after suspicious death of friend in UP's Agra

A police constable has been arrested after a girl died inside a constable room under suspicious circumstances on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 23:30 IST
Police constable arrested after suspicious death of friend in UP's Agra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable has been arrested after a girl died inside a constable's rented accommodation under suspicious circumstances on Friday. Raghvendra Singh, 26, was posted at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Agra.

According to the police, duo was known to each other. On the day of the incident, the constable came to the office at 9:30 am on Friday. After 15 minutes he left. Later he called Constable Akash and said that a friend staying in his room had hanged herself and he had brought her to Hospital but the doctor had declared her dead. After the incident, Raghvendra Singh was on run and switched off his phone but got arrested on Sunday.

DCP Suraj Rai said that a girl's body was found under Chhatta police station area and a case was filed by the victim's family members under Sections 302 and 376. Subsequently, the accused Raghavendra was arrested and presented before the Court and necessary investigative action is being taken. Constable Raghavendra Singh is a native of Jhansi and was living in rented accommodation in Belanganj and joined the police service in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024