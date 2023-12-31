Fulfilling resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' requires cultivating healthy thinking: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' will be fulfilled only through healthy thinking. He underscored the importance of maintaining both a healthy body and mind to attain this objective. In the last nine years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various sports activities have been organized across the country. Initiatives like Fit India, Khelo India, Sansad Khel Kood Pratiyogita, and the establishment of Khelo India Centers in every district are significant examples that showcase the progress of the new India, he added.

Addressing the players who had come to participate in the women's half marathon organized at Dubagga Chauraha, the Chief Minister said, "The women's Half Marathon is set to provide new inspiration to everyone. The healthier we are physically, the stronger we will be mentally." He mentioned that through the program of the half marathon, the double-engine government will work to convey the spirit of women's empowerment, respect, and security to the masses. "With the same spirit, the state government is advancing the Mission Shakti campaign in UP," the CM added.

Providing information about the Women's Half Marathon, CM Yogi stated that the winner would receive Rs 3 lakh, the runner-up Rs 2 lakh and the second runner-up would be awarded Rs One lakh. He further mentioned that the increased sports activities in the country resulted in India winning 107 medals for the first time in the Asian Games. In the Para Asian Games, India secured 111 medals, showcasing the potential of the new India.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav and women players who had come to participate in the half marathon and other dignitaries were present in the program. (ANI)

