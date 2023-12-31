Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Singrauli
An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occured at 2:33 PM at a depth of 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 31-12-2023, 14:33:59 IST, Lat: 24.17 and Long: 82.40, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology posted on X. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
