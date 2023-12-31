"Udhampur nearing 100 pc saturation in 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' schemes": Union Minister Jitendra Singh

All the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra" schemes as well as all the flagship schemes of the Government of India are nearing 100 per cent saturation in district Udhampur, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said. After a review meeting with officers of the District Administration and other senior officers of the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED), Singh said, "All the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra" schemes as well as all the flagship schemes of the Government of India are nearing 100 per cent saturation in district Udhampur".

During the meeting, he also took a brief review of projects under PMGSY, PWD (R&B), RDD and Urban department. The Union Minister also appreciated the performance of the PMGSY and RDD departments in the district for their top performance in the PMGSY road connectivity and expenditure and works completion under the Area Development Plan.

He also held interaction with BDCs, DDCs, Ex-Councillors of MC Udhampur, PRIs and prominent citizens. During the interaction, various issues and demands were projected, upon which the Union Minister issued instructions to the concerned officers of the District for early resolution and redressal. Thereafter, the Minister also visited the Devika Ghat. During the visit, Jitendra Singh directed officers of the PWD and Municipal Council Udhampur to ensure a dedicated feeder for uninterrupted power supply, besides maintaining cleanliness and beautification of the Ghat area.

Chief Engineer UEED apprised the Minister that a comprehensive plan for addressing the issues of dredging and allied works can be covered under AMRUT 2.0 by the I&FC department. He further advised the district administration and I&FC to follow up on the matter with the concerned quarters for early sanction of the project. In a separate meeting with the officers of the district administration, he also held a detailed review of the important projects being executed by the PMGSY, PWD (R&B)/NABARD, RDD, Urban Local Bodies, besides Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in the District.

During the meeting, the concerned officers of the district apprised the Minister about the current status of the various roads and other development projects. (ANI)

