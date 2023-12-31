Mumbai: Unidentified bag triggers bomb scare at Vasai Station
As per a railway officer, the bag belonged to a passenger and was found lying unclaimed because the passenger left it in the ladies' coach.
An unidentified bag triggered a bomb scare among the commuters at the Vasai Road Railway Station on Sunday evening. According to the Western Railway, "There was a stir at Vasai station after an unclaimed bag was found lying in the ladies' coach of a local train."
Subsequently, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad arrived at the spot. Panic gripped the passengers of the train and other commuters for over 45 minutes.
After a thorough check by the BDDS and dog squad, nothing suspicious was found in the bag. As per a railway officer, the bag belonged to a passenger and was found lying unclaimed because the passenger left it in the ladies' coach. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
