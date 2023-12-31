Left Menu

Mumbai: Unidentified bag triggers bomb scare at Vasai Station

As per a railway officer, the bag belonged to a passenger and was found lying unclaimed because the passenger left it in the ladies' coach.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 23:38 IST
Mumbai: Unidentified bag triggers bomb scare at Vasai Station
Unclaimed bag triggers bomb scare at Vasai Station (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified bag triggered a bomb scare among the commuters at the Vasai Road Railway Station on Sunday evening. According to the Western Railway, "There was a stir at Vasai station after an unclaimed bag was found lying in the ladies' coach of a local train."

Subsequently, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad arrived at the spot. Panic gripped the passengers of the train and other commuters for over 45 minutes.

After a thorough check by the BDDS and dog squad, nothing suspicious was found in the bag. As per a railway officer, the bag belonged to a passenger and was found lying unclaimed because the passenger left it in the ladies' coach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024