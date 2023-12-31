Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad launch book named "Ram Mandir Rashtra Mandir Ak Sajhi Virast"

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad launched a book named "Ram Mandir Rashtra Mandir Ak Sajhi Virast" at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Delhi on Sunday. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Treasurer Govind Giri Maharaj and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Speaking at the event he talked about the preachings of Adi Shankaracharya and the work done by him for the welfare of society and to make world one family. "Today every country has so many nuclear bombs that it is enough to destroy the world. This world is divided into several blocks and it needs a message that can unite it," he said.

Further, he also talked about Bhagvat Gita and shared examples of Load Ram with the people present at the event. "Lord Ram is our necessity, though which we can do character building of our future generations," said Arif Mohammad Khan. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan reached Delhi on Saturday and is scheduled to attend programs in Noida and Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr today. (ANI)

