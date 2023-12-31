PM Modi highlights Millets Startup of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kashi Tamil Sangamam in 'Mann ki Baat'

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, listened to the 108th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The live broadcast of Mann Ki Baat was streamed at a hotel in Transport Nagar, Lucknow. During the 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister discussed the achievements of 2023. While discussing the International Year of Millets, he specifically highlighted the startups in Uttar Pradesh, mentioning it as a big step towards lifestyle health innovation.

While specifically discussing lifestyle diseases, the PM also discussed the Fit India Movement. Speaking of the International Year of Millets, he praised several startups, like Kiroj Foods in Lucknow, Grandmaa Millets in Prayagraj, and Nutraceuticals. He also described his real-time Hindi and Tamil address, delivered with the help of AI technology during the recent Kashi Tamil Sangamam, as revolutionary. He expressed hope that the innovations at Kashi Tamil Sangamam would greatly aid in establishing multilingual communication in schools, hospitals, and courts in the future.

He further appealed to the youth to make social media Ram-centric (Rammay) before the Pran Pratistha programme of Ram Lalla, which is going to be held on January 22, 2024. He suggested that songs dedicated to Lord Rama should be shared on social media using the hashtag #ShriRamBhajan. In 'Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister discussed major achievements of 2023, including the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, India becoming the world's fifth-largest economy, the success of the G-20, record business during Diwali, Vocal for Local initiative, and the success of Chandrayaan-3. He also highlighted awards for Naatu Naatu and Elephant Whispers at the Oscars, achievements of players in international games, and India's impressive performance in the Cricket World Cup.

He further described Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Meri Mati Mera Desh, construction of 70,000 Amrit Sarovars as collective achievements. He emphasised taking inspiration from the achievements of 2023, the nation should make new resolutions. He also specifically discussed mental health and expressed hope for significant advancements through artificial intelligence in the field in the coming years. During the live telecast in Lucknow, state Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, former Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma, Legislative Council member Mohsin Raza and many other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)