CM Yogi is implementing PM Modi's vision: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Sunday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission 100 per cent on the ground. Under CM Yogi's leadership, UP has today come out of the identity of a BIMARU state and has joined the league of leading states in the country. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Women's Half Marathon organised in Dubagga, Nadda said, "There is intense competition between those leading the country forward and those trying to pull it backwards."

"Attacking the opposition, Nadda mentioned that while PM Modi and CM Yogi are leading the country and the state forward, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are only interested in securing the well-being of their own families," as per a press release. He mentioned that he feels fortunate to participate in the Women's Half Marathon, organised for women's empowerment. He further said that PM Modi talks about only four castes in the country, with women being the first, followed by youth, farmers, and the fourth being the economically disadvantaged. If we strengthen these four castes and give them strength, then no one can stop us from becoming a developed India.

"Discussing various welfare schemes run for women, farmers, youth and the poor, JP Nadda praised the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government in implementing these initiatives effectively. He highlighted that, as a result, crores of people have risen above the poverty line and moved from the Below Poverty Line (BPL) to the Above Poverty Line (APL) category," the release stated. Nadda also commended CM Yogi for initiatives like the Fit India and Khelo India movements. He acknowledged the widespread development of sports infrastructure, including fully-equipped stadiums in every district and open gyms and sports fields in villages across the state.

"Nadda further said that Uttar Pradesh is writing a new tale of development today. Whether it is about women's empowerment, putting an end to the reign of mafias and corruption, or infrastructure development, Yogi Adityanath deserves congratulations for all these achievements," as per the release. JP Nadda described the opposition as the force that is pulling the country back and said that today there is a competition going on between those who are taking the country forward and those who are pulling it back.

"He pointed out that while the INDIA Alliance is chanting 'Modi-roko', our competition is to take India forward under Modi's leadership. He criticised those who previously showed no interest in national affairs but are now discussing the country's future. He further said that under the leadership of Modi-Yogi, the BJP will win all seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh," the release stated. During the program, CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, Rajya Sabha members Dinesh Sharma, Ashok Vajpayee, State Government Ministers Suresh Khanna, Girish Chandra Yadav, Organisation Minister Dharampal, MLAs and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

