Removed iron grills, introduced people's participation in governance, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in New Year greetings

In a New Year greetings to the people of the state, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his government has removed "iron grills" and introduced people's participation in the governance. "New Year greetings to all Telangana people. ' Praja Palana' ( People's government) has been reinstated with the support of all sections of people in the state," Revanth Reddy said.

"We removed iron grills, and barricades and liberated from all restrictions and introduced people's participation in the governance. The government fulfilled the promise of revival of democracy and freedom for all citizens," he added. The Chief Minister said that two guarantees out of the six guarantees have already been implemented.

"My government is ready to implement the four other guarantees in the new year. My government aspired to extend welfare benefits to all who deserve and promote Telangana as the number one state in development in the country," he said in the greetings. Telangana government accorded priority to youth empowerment and prepared action plans to provide them bright future through modern technology. The government is ready to overhaul the entire education system from primary level to higher education, said the Chief Minister

"We are committed to fulfilling the assurances given to the farmers," he said. The Chief Minister said that his government resolved to consider the new year as the year of " Women, Farmer and Youth ".

"We determined to revamp the stalled government administration. All the systems will be reconstructed in tune with 'Praja Palana '. Praja Vani has been launched to address the grievances of people at Praja Bhavan. Efforts are on to introduce a humane approach in the Executive system in the state administration," he said. Steps are being taken to revive the precarious state economy which was completely ruined by the previous government. Facts are already put before people by releasing "White Papers " on State Finance and Power sectors, the Chief Minister said.

"A White Paper on corruption in the Irrigation sector will also be released soon. The government already initiated steps towards taking action against those involved in corruption in the previous government and recovering the looted public money from them," he said. The Chief Minister said that lakhs of people are waiting for Pensions, Ration Cards and House Sites. Their dreams will be fulfilled soon.

"Every deserved eligible citizen will get the welfare benefit. People should not get carried away by false campaigns and propaganda unleashed by some envious unscrupulous elements after losing power in the state. Unlike the previous dispensation, this government opened doors for 24 hours for people to extend every assistance, "Revanth Reddy said. He said that his government is also committed to the welfare of the families of Telangana Martyrs and the activists in the Telangana movement.

"The state is compiling the data of the cases registered against Telangana activists and freeing all of them from cases. Rs 5 lakh insurance has already been introduced for the welfare of Auto workers and job seekers in the unorganised sector," the Chief Minister said. The government is also committed to the welfare of Journalists and addresses their issues at the earliest, he said.

Reflecting the spirit of noted Writer and Poet Dasaradhi's famous quote - " Naa Telangana Koti Ratanala Veena", the government will reflect the voice of people's welfare and aspire to move the state to many heights in the development, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

