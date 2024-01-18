Poonawalla Fincorp recognized as a Great Place To Work®

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-banking finance company, has been certified as a Great Place To Work®. This Certification is a recognition of the company's commitment towards fostering an exceptional workplace environment and prioritizing the well-being of its employees and satisfaction of all its stakeholders.

In an era where workplace culture holds immense significance, Poonawalla Fincorp stands out as an employer of choice, earning the coveted Great Place To Work Certification™. This accolade reflects the company's adherence to high standards of employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, and organizational values.

Mr. Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, expressed his enthusiasm, ''To receive this recognition is a huge testament to the combined efforts of all our employees. We believe in creating and sustaining a great workplace, which will be an ongoing journey, and PFL is committed to keeping employee well-being at the forefront.'' Poonawalla Fincorp expresses gratitude to its employees, whose dedication and contributions have played a pivotal role in achieving this esteemed certification. The company remains committed to maintaining and enhancing its positive workplace culture.

About Poonawalla Fincorp Limited Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (''the Company'') is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company started operations nearly three decades back and is listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

The Company's identity ''P'' stands for Passion, Principles, Purpose, People and Possibilities. The Company has widespread coverage across 19 states. The Company has standalone AUM of ₹20,215 crore as on September 30, 2023, and employs around 2300 people. The Company's financial service offerings include pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loan to professionals, business loans, loan against property, supply chain finance, machinery loans, medical equipment loans and consumer loans.

