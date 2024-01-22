Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) unveils 9 Game-Changing Initiatives, eyes Investor awareness, Merchant Banker's capacity building and ease of capital formation in India

Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), the investment bankers' sole representative body to SEBI and various statutory authorities, today, unveiled nine game changing initiatives at AIBI's Annual Convention 2023-24. The Annual Convention was centered on the theme 'Ease of Capital Formation' in India. Ms. Madhabi Puri Buch, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairperson launched a few of these initiatives.

Aimed at raising the investor awareness while promoting financial literacy, a total of four initiatives were unveiled namely: • Investor Section on AIBI Website • An Aggregated Live Database of Current ECM Issuances • Videos of upcoming IPOs • Animated Video for Investors on 'Know IPO Investing' Similarly, three initiatives such as Standard Practice Manual for IPO Offer Documents; Revamped AIBI Due Diligence Manual; and Compendium of AIBI Advisories were unveiled, aiming towards building capacity, strengthening the institution of merchant banking, and achieving ease of doing business in capital formation. Additionally, AIBI is also focussing on creating a robust investment culture in India, making it their brand tagline. AIBI Mascot called AIBI Chankakya – The Investment Banker was also unveiled to boost the visibility of AIBI.

''India is not only making headlines but also leading the global charge in capital formation, boasting the highest number of public offerings in CY 2023. About INR 1.5 lac crores of equity funds garnered through IPO & Post-IPO transactions. In another global showcase, Indian IPOs have performed well post-listing. More than 90 % of the new issuances in India during CY23 stand at a premium to the IPO price. In contrast, more than 60 % of new entrants are below IPO price in the USA. Interestingly, the average Indian IPO multiple in CY23 was 35 as against the related average Industry PE multiple of 63.'' Expressed Mr. Mahavir Lunawat, Chairman, AIBI & MD Pantomath Capital Advisors Mr. Lunawat further added , ''With a galloping economy, a sizable population, and a robust regulatory framework, India has become the most desirable location for investors looking to capitalize on the nation's potential. The Indian capital market has consistently advanced as one of the most resilient marketplaces globally, providing impetus to the much-needed capital formation process. On the sidelines of these developments, the nine launches in capacity building of merchant bankers, promoting investor awareness, and achieving ease of doing business in capital formation are well-timed.'' Adding to it, Mr. Prithvi Haldea, Advisor, Association of Investment Bankers of India, said, ''For the Indian capital market to grow into the next orbit. it is pivotal to review and improve the ecosystem to cater to the issuers and merchant bankers. The 9 initiatives are aimed at offering a transparent, information exchange platform powered by AIBI, enabling investors and merchant bankers to make informed decisions.'' Entrepreneurs, investors, fund managers, investment bankers, other experts, regulators, and academia participated in the convention. They deliberated on a variety of themes related to ease of capital formation, investing culture, and the ease of entry and exit of investors. Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) - Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) is the investment bankers' sole representative body to SEBI and various statutory authorities. AIBI is recognised by SEBI as Designated Body for monitoring investor grievances relating to merchant bankers and bankers to issue. The Chairperson of AIBI represents Investment Bankers on the Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) of SEBI, and has been active in representing the members' views, comments, and suggestions on various regulatory reforms pertaining to the capital markets. For more details - http://www.aibi.org.in/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323004/Mr_Mahavir_Lunawat.jpg

