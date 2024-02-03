BRIEF-Turkish Central Bank's Deputy Governor Fatih Karahan Is Being Considered To Replace Erkan As Turkish Central Bank Governor- Bloomberg News
Feb 2 (Reuters) -
* TURKISH CENTRAL BANK'S DEPUTY GOVERNOR FATIH KARAHAN IS BEING CONSIDERED TO REPLACE ERKAN AS TURKISH CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: http://tinyurl.com/3h3ab3v5
