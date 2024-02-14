BRIEF-Elon Musk Invited Chinese Suppliers To Mexico To Replicate Local Supply Chain At Tesla's Shanghai Plant - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 16:04 IST
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK INVITED CHINESE SUPPLIERS TO MEXICO TO REPLICATE THE LOCAL SUPPLY CHAIN AT TESLA'S SHANGHAI PLANT - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon:
