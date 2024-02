BRIEF-Boeing Vice President Of Max Program Ed Clark Is Leaving Co – memo

Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* BOEING'S VICE PRESIDENT OF MAX PROGRAM ED CLARK IS LEAVING CO – LETTER SEEN BY REUTERS

* KATIE RINGGOLD WILL SUCCEED ED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, 737 PROGRAM AND RENTON SITE– LETTER SEEN BY REUTERS Further company coverage:

