EverEnviro adopts EUSUSO – Denmark’s ECOGI Technology across MSW based CBG plants

Delhi: EverEnviro Resource Management Pvt Ltd, India's leading compressed bio gas developer through its associate partner Thermax Bioenergy Solutions Pvt Ltd (TBSPL) has inked an MoU with European Sustainable Solutions ApS (EUSUSO-Denmark). This aims to integrate EUSUSO's patented Gemidan Ecogi technology in EverEnviro's upcoming MSW based CBG plants across India to boost CBG production. The MoU was signed in the presence of Hon'ble Danish Foreign Minister Mr Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

European Sustainable Solutions ApS is a technology leader in waste management, bioenergy and green fuel production in Europe. The Danish urban municipal waste management handling technology is one of the most advanced in Europe. Gemidan Ecogi technology has shown promising results in Europe by effectively optimising the pre-treatment phase in CBG plants. With an efficiency rate of 99.996%, this technology ensures careful segregation of organic and inorganic waste components and thereafter converts the organic constituents into bio-pulp that can be directly sent for biogas production. Mr. Mahesh Girdhar, MD & CEO, EverEnviro said, "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to build a robust CBG ecosystem for achieving India's energy needs. Leveraging technology to transform 'Waste into Wealth significantly contributes towards building a cleaner and sustainable future, while supporting mitigation of methane emissions through degasification at CBG plants. We are confident that our partnership with EUSUSO-Denmark would help in bolstering CBG production and simultaneously resolving the country's municipal waste management issues." Greenhouse gas methane emissions generated from landfill waste dumps is one of the critical issues of urbanisation and landfills in India are reaching capacity, highlighting the pressing need to prevent further waste buildup. This challenge can be navigated by embracing advanced technologies for generating clean fuels, decreasing methane emissions, promoting circularity, creating new employment opportunities, and rejuvenating soil health with fermented organic manure produced as byproducts of CBG production. The new technological overhaul will give a fillip to the Indian government's GOBARdhan initiative by accelerating the establishment of MSW based Compressed Bio Gas plants in the country. EverEnviro is already in process of establishing 8 MSW based CBG plants across New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Lars Rosgaard, CEO of European Sustainable Solutions (EUSUSO) quoted, 'India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and one of the most attractive evolving markets. We endeavour to introduce some of the most unconventional, proven, and reliable Danish technologies here. Our vision goes beyond this milestone to 'Make this equipment in India' over the next 2-3 years while also bringing in a solution for handing paddy straw and producing sustainable aviation and shipping fuel. With vast agricultural land and industry, India has a great potential to not only be self-sufficient in the production of green fuels, but to export it as well.' Mr. Deodatta Deshpande, CEO, Thermax Bioenergy Solutions Private Limited (TBSPL), said, ''At TBSPL, we are committed to harnessing cutting-edge technologies that maximise the potential of diverse agro waste and biowaste as clean energy sources. The integration of the European Gemidan Ecogi technology in our upcoming MSW-based CBG plants represents a significant leap towards achieving this goal. This technology will streamline the pre-treatment phase by enhancing the segregation of municipal solid waste and converting it into bio-pulp, thereby optimising biogas production. We believe that bringing such pioneering sustainable technologies to India will facilitate energy transition necessary for the country to achieve net zero by 2070. Our aim is to bridge the gap between energy availability and energy sustainability." About EverEnviro Resource Management Pvt Ltd: EverEnviro Resource Management Private Limited is India's leading Renewable Natural Gas producer in India Established in 2019 by Eversource Capital, EverEnviro offers comprehensive solutions for the management of various waste streams, including urban municipal waste, agro waste and hazardous waste. The company is committed to employing cutting-edge technologies to optimize waste management processes and contribute to a sustainable future.

Eversource Capital is an equal joint venture between Everstone Group (www.everstonegroup.com), one of Asia's premier investment managers with assets in excess of US$7 billion across private equity, sustainability and climate impact, logistics, digital and venture capital; and Lightsource bp, a global leader in development and management of solar energy projects.

