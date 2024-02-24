BRIEF-Refile-Next Has Approached Administrators To The Body Shop About A Potential Deal To Purchase Parts Of The Cosmetics Chain - Sky News
Feb 24 (Reuters) -
* NEXT HAS APPROACHED ADMINISTRATORS TO THE BODY SHOP ABOUT A POTENTIAL DEAL TO PURCHASE PARTS OF THE COSMETICS CHAIN - SKY NEWS Source text: https://bit.ly/3uKvVwM
