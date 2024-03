BRIEF-Mercedes Benz USA CEO Dimitris Psillakis On Baltimore Bridge Collapse Says Too Early To See An Impact - CNBC Interview

March 26 (Reuters) -

* MERCEDES BENZ USA CEO DIMITRIS PSILLAKIS ON BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE SAYS TOO EARLY TO SEE AN IMPACT - CNBC INTERVIEW

* MERCEDES BENZ USA CEO SAYS PLAN IS TO OPEN 450 CHARGING LOCATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)