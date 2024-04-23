BJP chief JP Nadda's wife extends wishes on Hanuman Jayanti, says "enthusiasm among people has doubled after Ram Temple construction"

BJP chief JP Nadda's wife Mallika Nadda extended her wishes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, saying enthusiasm among people has doubled with the construction of the Ram Temple Speaking to ANI, Mallika Nadda said, "I extend my wishes to everyone on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The significance of Hanuman Jayanti has always been there. However, the enthusiasm among people has doubled with the construction of the Ram Temple."

"I can see enthusiasm everywhere because good facilities are being provided at the religious places," she added. BJP National President JP Nadda also extended his wishes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

He said, "I wish all the people of the country a very happy Hanuman Jayanti. I pray that Hanuman, the son of the wind, will fill everyone's life with strength, wisdom and knowledge." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their wishes on X.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I extend my best wishes to my family members across the country on Hanuman Jayanti. The dedication of Pavanputra will always remain an inspiration for all Ram bhakts. I wish that with his blessings, the resolution of a developed India gets new energy. Jai Bajrangbali!" "Happy Shri Hanuman Janmotsav to everyone. May Bajrangbali provide strength, wisdom, prudence and long life to all of you," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

