BRIEF-General Motors Co Says CEO Mary Barra's 2023 Total Compensation Was $27.8 Million Versus About $29 Million In 2022 - SEC Filing

General Motors Co:

* GENERAL MOTORS CO SAYS CEO MARY BARRA'S 2023 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $27.8 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT $29 MILLION IN 2022 - SEC FILING

* GENERAL MOTORS CO SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR 2023 ESTIMATED TO BE 303:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

