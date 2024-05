BRIEF-GM's Cruise Says Will Begin Supervised Autonomous Driving In Phoenix This Week; Will Gradually Expand To Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert And Chandler

GM'S CRUISE: * GM'S CRUISE : WE'RE EXCITED TO BEGIN SUPERVISED AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN PHOENIX

* GM'S CRUISE - THIS WEEK IN PHOENIX, OUR CARS DRIVE AUTONOMOUSLY, WITH A SAFETY DRIVER BEHIND THE WHEEL TO MONITOR AND TAKE OVER IF NEEDED - POST ON X * GM'S CRUISE - WILL BEGIN SUPERVISED AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN PHOENIX; GRADUALLY EXPAND TO SCOTTSDALE, PARADISE VALLEY, TEMPE, MESA, GILBERT AND CHANDLER Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2h3e4r42 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)