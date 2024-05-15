BRIEF-Wildfire Near Canadian Oil City Of Fort Mcmurray Is Expected To Shift And Move Away Thanks To Favorable Winds On Wednesday - Alberta Wildfire Service
May 15 (Reuters) -
* WILDFIRE NEAR CANADIAN OIL CITY OF FORT MCMURRAY IS EXPECTED TO SHIFT AND MOVE AWAY THANKS TO FAVORABLE WINDS ON WEDNESDAY - ALBERTA WILDFIRE SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
