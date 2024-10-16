Left Menu

ILO and HAK-İŞ Collaborate to Train Union Representatives on Fundamental Labour Rights

The training featured seminars on access to justice for labour rights, the future of work, and the evolution of Türkiye's industrial relations system.

Updated: 16-10-2024 12:56 IST
ILO and HAK-İŞ Collaborate to Train Union Representatives on Fundamental Labour Rights
The training featured seminars on access to justice for labour rights, the future of work, and the evolution of Türkiye's industrial relations system. Image Credit:

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Türkiye Office and HAK-İŞ Confederation organized a one-day training session on "Fundamental Labour Rights" for union representatives affiliated with HAK-İŞ. Held at HAK-İŞ Headquarters, this training aimed to enhance awareness and knowledge of key labour principles among union leaders.

The event was part of the “Strengthening Social Partners and Civil Society Capacities on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work” project, supported by the European Union Delegation to Türkiye. Attendees included ILO Türkiye Director Yasser Hassan, HAK-İŞ Vice President Halil Çukutli, union leaders, and other senior officials from both organizations.

The training featured seminars on access to justice for labour rights, the future of work, and the evolution of Türkiye's industrial relations system. Certified trainers from HAK-İŞ, who completed a prior "Training of Trainers" course with the ILO, will now lead further sessions aimed at reaching 1,000 participants by 2027.

Participants highlighted the value of insights gained on ILO conventions, Industry 4.0, and the green economy. The training marked a significant step toward strengthening union capacities in fundamental labour rights.

 
 

