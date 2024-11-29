Left Menu

AI Revolution in Insurance: ICICI Lombard and Arya.ai Lead the Way

ICICI Lombard partners with Arya.ai to leverage the Arya Apex AI platform, resulting in 98% workflow automation and enhanced customer satisfaction. This collaboration sets a new standard in the insurance industry by significantly boosting operational speed, scalability, and customer experience in just three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICICILombard)
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Lombard, a major player in the Indian private-sector insurance market, has teamed up with Arya.ai, a leader in AI-driven enterprise solutions. Together, they are revolutionizing the industry with Arya Apex, an all-encompassing AI API platform that has achieved a remarkable 98% workflow automation.

The partnership has not only reduced manual quality checks to 2%, but also set a new industry benchmark by deploying this transformative solution across systems in just three months. This initiative has significantly improved operational efficiency, speed, and customer satisfaction at ICICI Lombard, reaffirming its dedication to customer-centric innovation.

Yatish Bhatia, SVP Technology at ICICI Lombard, lauded Arya.ai's contribution as a pivotal force in the company's digital transformation journey. The Arya Apex platform has empowered them with unprecedented automation, enabling a more accessible and seamless insurance experience for customers. This collaboration represents a landmark shift in the BFSI sector towards smart automation and customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

