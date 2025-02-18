Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Summer Plan: Tackling Water Woes Head-On

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena led a crucial meeting to devise a Summer Action Plan addressing water scarcity due to rising temperatures. The plan involves collaborating with Haryana, cleaning the Yamuna River, and implementing a four-pronged strategy. A three-year timeline and strict monitoring ensure progress and agency coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:18 IST
Delhi's Bold Summer Plan: Tackling Water Woes Head-On
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to counter Delhi's imminent water crisis, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena convened a high-level meeting with key officials on Tuesday. Among those present were representatives from the Delhi Jal Board, and the agenda was centered on crafting an effective Summer Action Plan to mitigate potential water shortages as temperatures rise.

A statement from the LG's office revealed plans to negotiate with Haryana to prevent water scarcity during May and June. On February 16, after a meeting with the Chief Secretary, immediate steps were taken to clean the Yamuna River, deploying trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility vehicles to the task.

The office outlined a 'four-pronged strategy' to combat Yamuna's pollution. Initial measures target the removal of waste from the river and major drains such as the Najafgarh and Supplementary Drains. Furthermore, existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) will be closely monitored, and a timeline for constructing new ones has been set to manage a deficit of treating 400 MGD of sewage. A three-year timeline emphasizes the critical need for coordinated efforts among multiple agencies including DJB, I&FC, and DDA, under the strict vigilance of the DPCC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025