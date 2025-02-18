Delhi's Bold Summer Plan: Tackling Water Woes Head-On

In a decisive move to counter Delhi's imminent water crisis, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena convened a high-level meeting with key officials on Tuesday. Among those present were representatives from the Delhi Jal Board, and the agenda was centered on crafting an effective Summer Action Plan to mitigate potential water shortages as temperatures rise.

A statement from the LG's office revealed plans to negotiate with Haryana to prevent water scarcity during May and June. On February 16, after a meeting with the Chief Secretary, immediate steps were taken to clean the Yamuna River, deploying trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility vehicles to the task.

The office outlined a 'four-pronged strategy' to combat Yamuna's pollution. Initial measures target the removal of waste from the river and major drains such as the Najafgarh and Supplementary Drains. Furthermore, existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) will be closely monitored, and a timeline for constructing new ones has been set to manage a deficit of treating 400 MGD of sewage. A three-year timeline emphasizes the critical need for coordinated efforts among multiple agencies including DJB, I&FC, and DDA, under the strict vigilance of the DPCC.

(With inputs from agencies.)