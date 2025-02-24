Call for Entries: 2025 SADC Media Awards – Recognizing Excellence in Journalism

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is inviting journalists and media professionals from its Member States to submit their entries for the prestigious 2025 SADC Media Awards competition. This annual competition seeks to honor outstanding journalism that promotes regional cooperation and integration by highlighting key issues within the SADC region.

About the SADC Media Awards

Established in 1996, the SADC Media Awards recognize and reward the best media work that contributes to disseminating information about SADC’s initiatives, policies, and regional developments. The awards encourage media practitioners to cover critical regional topics across various platforms, including:

Print Journalism

Photojournalism

Television Journalism

Radio Journalism

Prizes and Recognition

Winners of the competition will receive their prizes and certificates during the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in August 2025. The awards are structured as follows:

First Prize Winner in each category: US$2,500

Runner-Up in each category: US$1,000

Submission Guidelines

Interested journalists can access more details about the competition, including eligibility criteria and category requirements, on the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) website: www.gcis.gov.za.

Entry Forms: Download the official entry forms at https://lnkd.in/dN9BrxAc.

Competition Rules: Review the 2025 competition rules at https://lnkd.in/drPn2KBs.

Where to Submit Entries

All entries must be posted or hand-delivered to either the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) Offices or any GCIS Office nationwide, clearly marked as follows:

MDDA Offices:

SADC Media Awards Entry GSM Building SABC Auckland Park Campus Johannesburg 2006

GCIS Offices:

SADC Media Awards Entry Government Communications (GCIS) 1035 Francis Baard Street Hatfield, Pretoria 0028

Deadline for Submissions

All entries must be submitted no later than 28 February 2025. Late submissions will not be considered.

This is an excellent opportunity for journalists to showcase their work and contribute to the ongoing discourse on regional integration and development. Don't miss your chance to be recognized for your contribution to journalism in the SADC region!