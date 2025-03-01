Left Menu

Punjab Launches 'War on Drugs' – Aiming for a Drug-Free Future

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced a new 'War on Drugs' initiative, targeting drug abuse through district-level interventions. The strategy involves weekly sub-committee meetings, district oversight by cabinet members, and enhanced health infrastructure for addicts. A statewide crackdown on drug peddlers is underway, directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to combat drug abuse, Punjab's government has unveiled a comprehensive 'War on Drugs' initiative. Announced by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the plan seeks to eradicate drug misuse through strategic district-level efforts and close monitoring by cabinet members.

Cheema emphasized the importance of weekly sub-committee meetings where progress will be evaluated. Cabinet members, including Cheema, Aman Arora, Tarunpreet Sond, and Laljit Singh Bhullar, have been tasked with overseeing specific districts to ensure coordinated anti-drug operations.

The campaign, backed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, involves a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers and the establishment of improved health infrastructure to support addicts. Authorities are urging residents to seek medical help for any suspected addicts in their families, reflecting the government's commitment to extinguishing drug abuse at its roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

