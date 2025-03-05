Orange Money Revolutionizes with Comviva's Mobiquity® Pay Upgrade in Burkina Faso

Orange, a vital contributor to Burkina Faso's mobile financial ecosystem, has unveiled a significant upgrade of its mobile money platform, pivoting to Comviva's state-of-the-art mobiquity® Pay. This strategic move is set to catalyze innovation and streamline service delivery for Orange Money users across Burkina Faso.

The revamped platform is designed to support Orange's ambitions to scale its payment services swiftly while integrating seamlessly within the expansive digital environment. With its open architecture and a pioneering API-first approach, the platform not only enhances flexibility and interoperability but also fortifies security through advanced features like authentication and session management to prevent fraud.

Christophe Baziemo, CEO of Orange Money Burkina Faso, highlighted the platform's impact, marking it as a pivotal growth driver contributing to the country's socio-economic advancement. Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO of Comviva, praised Orange's forward-thinking adaptation, emphasizing Comviva's history as a trusted partner. This upgrade, unparalleled in scale region-wise, promises groundbreaking progress in digital payments, underscoring Orange's forward march in the digitization panorama.

(With inputs from agencies.)