Bali Recharges: Power Returns After Major Outage
A power outage disrupted life in Bali, Indonesia, affecting several areas including the airport. Efforts to restore electricity began promptly, with key infrastructures prioritized. The outage resulted from subsea cable issues linking Bali and Java. Power was largely reinstated within hours, minimizing impact on Bali's tourism hub.
Bali faced widespread disruptions on Friday as a power outage hit the resort island, impacting everything from road traffic to airport operations. The blackout, caused by problems with subsea cables linking Bali and Java, unfolded at 4 p.m. local time, prompting a swift response from state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).
Despite the outage grounding several flights temporarily, Bali's airport maintained operations using backup generators. Road traffic snarled, and long lines at airport check-ins painted a picture of the chaos.
As night fell, PLN successfully restored electricity to most areas, focusing first on government offices, hospitals, the airport, and hotels. President Prabowo Subianto's spokesperson, Prasetyo Hadi, expressed optimism for a full power restoration, highlighting Bali's importance as a tourism hub with over 6 million visitors annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
