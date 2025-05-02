Left Menu

Bali Recharges: Power Returns After Major Outage

A power outage disrupted life in Bali, Indonesia, affecting several areas including the airport. Efforts to restore electricity began promptly, with key infrastructures prioritized. The outage resulted from subsea cable issues linking Bali and Java. Power was largely reinstated within hours, minimizing impact on Bali's tourism hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:14 IST
Bali Recharges: Power Returns After Major Outage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bali faced widespread disruptions on Friday as a power outage hit the resort island, impacting everything from road traffic to airport operations. The blackout, caused by problems with subsea cables linking Bali and Java, unfolded at 4 p.m. local time, prompting a swift response from state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

Despite the outage grounding several flights temporarily, Bali's airport maintained operations using backup generators. Road traffic snarled, and long lines at airport check-ins painted a picture of the chaos.

As night fell, PLN successfully restored electricity to most areas, focusing first on government offices, hospitals, the airport, and hotels. President Prabowo Subianto's spokesperson, Prasetyo Hadi, expressed optimism for a full power restoration, highlighting Bali's importance as a tourism hub with over 6 million visitors annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025