Bali Recharges: Power Returns After Major Outage

Bali faced widespread disruptions on Friday as a power outage hit the resort island, impacting everything from road traffic to airport operations. The blackout, caused by problems with subsea cables linking Bali and Java, unfolded at 4 p.m. local time, prompting a swift response from state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

Despite the outage grounding several flights temporarily, Bali's airport maintained operations using backup generators. Road traffic snarled, and long lines at airport check-ins painted a picture of the chaos.

As night fell, PLN successfully restored electricity to most areas, focusing first on government offices, hospitals, the airport, and hotels. President Prabowo Subianto's spokesperson, Prasetyo Hadi, expressed optimism for a full power restoration, highlighting Bali's importance as a tourism hub with over 6 million visitors annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)