Bihar Elections: 'Biharis' vs 'Baharis' – A Political Clash

In the Bihar elections, a major confrontation looms between local 'Biharis' and external 'Baharis.' With a record voter turnout, the upcoming poll phase decides the fate of key ministers within Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, impacting the political dynamics across crucial northern Bihar constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:14 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bihar elections have taken on a regional flavor as Congress MP Pramod Tiwari described them as a battle of 'Biharis' against 'Baharis,' referring to outsiders. Tiwari, speaking in Lucknow, highlighted the divide he witnessed while staying in Bihar, where voters have rallied on both sides of this geographic dichotomy.

As historic voter turnout marked the first phase, the contest intensifies with voting set for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts on November 11. The initial phase encompassed polling in 121 seats over 18 districts, setting the stage for a crucial electoral showdown.

Among these constituencies, the BJP previously seized 42 seats in 2020, but its influence had waned compared to 2015. The upcoming phase poses a challenge for the NDA to retain its stronghold, notably in northern districts like East Champaran and Sitamarhi, critical to the alliance's authority.

The political spectrum intensifies further as the upcoming vote will play a decisive role in the future of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. The decision from this election phase will not only affect individual careers but also set the political trajectory for Bihar with ramifications across the NDA's power base.

