Trump says Hamas was big factor in return of hostages

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump on Thursday said ⁠that Hamas was a big factor in the ​return of hostages from ‍Gaza, adding that it looked liked ⁠Hamas ‌would disarm.

U.S. ⁠envoy Steve Witkoff, speaking ‍to reporters at a ​cabinet meeting, said that the ⁠second phase of ⁠the U.S. plan to end the Gaza ⁠war was underway.

