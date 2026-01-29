Trump says Hamas was big factor in return of hostages
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Hamas was a big factor in the return of hostages from Gaza, adding that it looked liked Hamas would disarm.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, speaking to reporters at a cabinet meeting, said that the second phase of the U.S. plan to end the Gaza war was underway.
