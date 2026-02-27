UNESCO, ALIPH Sign 2026–2029 Pact to Protect Heritage at Risk

UNESCO and the International alliance for the protection of heritage (ALIPH) have signed a renewed cooperation agreement covering 2026–2029 to strengthen protection of cultural heritage threatened by armed conflict, climate change, natural disasters and emerging technological risks.

The agreement builds on a 2019 Memorandum of Understanding and deepens coordination between the two organisations as threats to heritage sites grow more complex and interconnected.

Expanding Crisis Response and Innovation

The renewed partnership aims to:

Strengthen operational coordination in crisis settings

Accelerate joint project implementation

Develop innovative responses to combined conflict–climate risks

Integrate tangible and intangible heritage protection

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said the agreement marks a new phase in collaboration.

“Over the past decade, UNESCO has significantly expanded its action in crisis-affected contexts, combining heritage protection with education initiatives and tools for social recovery,” he said, referencing the Organisation’s Heritage Emergency Fund.

“Building on ten years of achievements, this new partnership with ALIPH opens a new chapter in our cooperation — one that will allow us to deliver more effectively for communities and the people we serve.”

ALIPH’s Rapid-Response Mandate

Founded in 2017, ALIPH was created to enable swift and effective intervention for heritage under threat. The signing of the new agreement comes as the foundation prepares to mark its 10th anniversary next year in Abu Dhabi.

“This renewed agreement with UNESCO reflects our shared commitment to practical cooperation, complementarity and impact,” said Bariza Khiari, President of ALIPH’s Foundation Board. “Together we have a collaborative advantage to better support countries and institutions facing increasingly complex risks, from conflict to climate change.”

Focus on Gaza and Mali

As part of the new phase of cooperation, UNESCO and ALIPH will:

Join efforts to combat illicit trafficking of cultural property in Gaza

Continue Phase 2 rehabilitation of damaged architectural heritage in the Cliffs of Bandiagara (Land of the Dogons) World Heritage site in Mali

The Bandiagara project focuses on restoring heritage structures damaged by insecurity while supporting local communities that depend on cultural preservation for identity and livelihoods.

Leveraging Global Networks and Technology

Under the agreement, UNESCO will provide expanded access to its global network of field offices, Category II Centres, UNESCO Chairs, UNITWIN networks, research institutions and civil society partners.

Cooperation will also expand into forward-looking analysis and technological innovation, including:

Assessing the impact of conflict and climate change on heritage

Using artificial intelligence and new technologies for documentation and emergency response

Strengthening data collection and capacity building

Both organisations emphasise an integrated approach that links physical monuments with living traditions, recognising that heritage protection contributes to social cohesion and post-crisis recovery.

A Decade of Strategic Partnership

Since ALIPH’s creation, the two organisations have collaborated on nine joint projects, with ALIPH contributing more than USD 5.6 million to UNESCO-led initiatives.

The renewed agreement signals an intention to scale up impact at a time when cultural heritage is increasingly endangered by armed conflict, extreme weather events and rapid technological change.

As global risks intensify, UNESCO and ALIPH say strengthened coordination and innovation will be critical to safeguarding heritage for future generations.