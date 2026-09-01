No shortage of funds for development works; Public representatives must listen to people, understand rules, and ensure quality work: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday inaugurated a one-day 'Panchayat Sanskaran Karyashala' for newly appointed Panchayat office-bearers in Gandhinagar and urged public representatives to listen to people, understand rules and ensure quality in development works, while ensuring that government scheme benefits reach the needy at the grassroots. Organised by the G.V. Mavalankar Parliamentary Studies and Training Bureau of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Sachivalaya, the workshop aimed to strengthen the three-tier Panchayati Raj system and guide Panchayat office-bearers in effectively delivering government schemes and development benefits to every citizen. The dignitaries also encouraged the office-bearers to work actively for public welfare and rural development.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is no shortage of funds for development works, from villages to the state level. He assured Panchayat representatives that with proper planning, a clear understanding of rules and a strong commitment to work, the government will provide the necessary funds. Sharing his experience of public life since 1995, the Chief Minister said that public representatives must give citizens enough time and listen to their concerns carefully. Instead of simply referring people to officials, representatives should understand the issue, know the relevant rules and discuss it with the concerned officer to find solutions to even complex problems. He emphasised that development works such as roads, schools and Panchayat buildings in villages must be durable and of high quality. Good-quality and long-lasting works strengthen public trust in both the government and public representatives. He therefore urged that quality should never be compromised in any development work.

Referring to welfare schemes such as 'Nal Se Jal' and the Awas Yojana, the Chief Minister said that public welfare works must continue without interruption, regardless of changes in Panchayat office-bearers or political parties. He stressed that even if an inquiry is underway into any irregularity or error in a project or contract, basic amenities such as water and housing must not be stopped under any circumstances. He highlighted that the pro-poor policies of the Central and State Governments have helped more than 25 crore people come out of poverty. He said the governments are committed to providing basic facilities such as food, education, healthcare and housing to all citizens. The government is also ready to assist those who need support to purchase land for a house. He urged Panchayat office-bearers to remain proactive and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach those who genuinely need them. Addressing the training session, Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary emphasised the need to further strengthen the three-tier Panchayati Raj system. He said Panchayat representatives should continue learning and carry out public welfare works within the rules. He added that learning does not stop after being elected; instead, responsibilities towards the people increase. Greater public awareness and a clear understanding of rights and duties can further strengthen the Panchayat system.

Chaudhary highlighted that a culture of positive dialogue should also be developed at the district and taluka Panchayat levels, similar to the Parliament and State Legislative Assembly. Better communication among citizens, employees and administrative officers can help speed up development works. He added that in a democracy, both citizens and public representatives should be aware of their rights as well as their duties and responsibilities. Appreciating Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's proactive and people-centric approach, he said that governance should focus on finding solutions to problems. He said this is an approach everyone can learn from the Chief Minister. He added that government rules and circulars are meant to make services easier for citizens and ensure transparency, not to delay development works. Any administrative hurdle should therefore be addressed through the proper channel and resolved. On the occasion, Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya called upon everyone to contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of building 'Viksit Rashtra' (Developed Nation) through 'Samruddh Gaam' (Prosperous Villages). He said the government is committed to accelerating rural development and strengthening local self-government institutions. He added that while Gram Panchayats earlier had limited funds for development works, today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the guidance of the Chief Minister, funds under development schemes are being directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries and Panchayats.

Describing women's empowerment as an important component of the government's development journey, the Minister provided information on the success of initiatives such as Mission Mangalam and 'Lakhpati Didi'. Women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are being made economically self-reliant by providing loans at zero per cent interest, facilities at Gram Haats for the sale of their products, and opportunities to operate canteens at government offices and bus stands. In the agricultural sector as well, initiatives such as 'Drone Didi' and various skill-based training programmes are being undertaken to connect women with modern technology. Through these efforts, rural women are being connected with new opportunities and encouraged to move towards self-reliance. Gujarat Legislative Assembly Secretary Chetan Pandya welcomed the participants and explained the objective of the workshop. He said the 'Panchayat Sanskaran Karyashala', organised by the 'Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar Parliamentary Bureau', aims to make the Panchayati Raj system more effective, transparent and result-oriented. He added that the initiative seeks to take the basic principles and values of parliamentary democracy to people at the grassroots level. (ANI)