Delhi records AQI of 226, remains in ‘poor’ category as CAQM invokes GRAP stage 1

The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 226 at 7 am on Thursday, falling in the "poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A day earlier, Delhi recorded its first "poor" air quality day of the season on Wednesday morning, as a thick layer of haze engulfed parts of the city following overnight Dussehra celebrations.

According to CPCB, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 309 and Chandni Chowk 307, both falling in the 'very poor' category. Alipur recorded an AQI of 273, Anand Vihar 237, Ashok Vihar 223, Bawana 275, Patparganj 298, Rohini 291, Wazirpur 253, Akshardham 237 and ITO 280, all falling in the 'poor' category. Delhi's AQI surged to 238 at 10 am on Wednesday, marking a jump of 59 points from Tuesday afternoon's reading of 179.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality is in the "poor" category. The decision was taken after a Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting, reviewed the air quality scenario across the region.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate Category) on 20.10.2026, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 02:00 PM on 21.10.2026 (Poor Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in coming days," read an order. "Actions under Stage l of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1," it added.

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as "good", 51 to 100 as "satisfactory", 101 to 200 as "moderate", 201 to 300 as "poor", 301 to 400 as "very poor", and 401 to 500 as "severe". (ANI)