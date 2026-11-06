Assam CM participates in valedictory ceremony of NCC Brahmaputra sailing expedition

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the flag-in ceremony of the Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition 2026 at Pandu Port, Guwahati and welcomed the participating NCC cadets and interacted with them. He also joined the cadets aboard a boat and rowed alongside them, encouraging them on their successful journey.

It may be noted that, organised by the NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region, the 10-day expedition began at Biswanath Ghat on October 28, and covered approximately 248 km along the Brahmaputra, passing through six districts namely Biswanath, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Darrang, Morigaon, and Kamrup (M). A total of 100 Senior Division and Senior Wing cadets from the 48 and 49 Assam Naval Units participated in the expedition aboard six DK Whaler boats. Besides sailing and adventure, the expedition also promoted social service, cleanliness, anti-drug awareness and the legacy of Bir Lachit Barphukan, showcasing the spirit of discipline, teamwork, and community responsibility.

Speaking at the programme, the Chief Minister said that, inspired by the courage and valour of Bir Lachit Barphukan, NCC cadets from the 48 Assam Naval Unit and 49 Assam Naval Unit completed the Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition and arrived at Pandu today, where they were warmly welcomed. He said that the courage displayed by the cadets was highly commendable.

He also hailed the activities of the NCC's efforts to involve students in nation-building. The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts being undertaken by the NCC Directorate of the North Eastern Region to engage students of Assam in nation-building activities. Additional Director General of the NCC Directorate of the North Eastern Region, Major General Anurag Vij, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, along with several senior NCC officials, were present at the programme. The Chief Minister on the occasion also spent some time and interacted with the cadets. (ANI)