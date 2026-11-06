Cauvery Water Dispute: CWRC Directs Karnataka to Release 3,000 Cusecs Daily for 15 Days

In another setback for Karnataka in the Cauvery water-sharing issue, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed the state to release water from its reservoirs so that 3,000 cusecs of water flow daily at Biligundlu (Tamil Nadu) for the next 15 days starting November 7. This decision has also been confirmed and approved by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), said Karnataka Minister for Major Irrigation and Mandya District In-charge N Cheluvarayaswamy.

At the 146th meeting of the CWRC held on November 6, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu presented their arguments. Karnataka brought to the notice of the committee that the inflow to the four major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka has decreased by 53.88% compared to the 30-year average. It also pointed out that out of 56 taluks in the basin, 55 taluks are drought-hit. The state government argued that from June 1 to 8 am on November 6, a total of 54.964 TMC of water has flowed at Biligundlu. During the CWRC/CWMA directive period from July 29 to November 6, 51.394 TMC of water has flowed, which is 2.28 TMC more than the prescribed 49.119 TMC.

In response to Tamil Nadu's demand for additional water for the Samba crop, Karnataka explained the water storage in downstream reservoirs, including Mettur and the Northeast monsoon situation. Karnataka argued that as of November 5, there was a total storage of 37.125 TMC in Mettur, Bhavani and Amaravati reservoirs, and that the Samba crop irrigation demand till December 15 could be met using rain, available storage and groundwater.

At the same time, lawyers appearing for the state government argued that out of the estimated 57 TMC of water available to Karnataka, about 50 TMC is required for priority needs till the end of July 2027. The remaining 7 TMC of water is not even sufficient for the irrigation needs of existing crops. Thus, Karnataka clarified that it cannot release more water from its reservoirs. However, Tamil Nadu argued that as of November 4, there is a shortfall of 16.895 TMC in its share.

Tamil Nadu complained that on several days from October 24 to November 4, the flow was less than the 3,000 cusecs directed by CWRC. It requested that Karnataka be directed to immediately release the balance water and ensure a total of 20.678 TMC of water at Biligundlu from November 5 to 21. After considering the arguments of both states, the CWRC has decided that Karnataka should release water from its reservoirs so that 3,000 cusecs of water flow daily at Biligundlu for the next 15 days from 8 am on November 7. During this period, a total of about 3.88 TMC of water will have to be released.

This decision of CWRC has also been confirmed and approved at the 60th meeting of CWMA. This has put further pressure on the government in view of the water availability in Karnataka's reservoirs, the drought situation in the state and the water storage required for next summer. Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said in a press release that the government will take necessary steps to protect Karnataka's interests, keeping in mind the state's water availability and priority needs. (ANI)