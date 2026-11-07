Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches 593 Urban development projects worth Rs 323 crore across 62 urban areas

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressed the state-level Local Self-Government Day programme in Bhubaneswar, extended greetings to the people of the state and said local self-government has deep roots in India’s culture and democratic traditions. The CM Majhi said Odisha’s urban landscape is expanding, with the number of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) increasing from 115 to 143. He said around 40% of Odisha’s population is expected to live in urban areas by 2036 and nearly 60% by 2047.

He said the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ requires a ‘Samruddha Odisha’, which in turn depends on prosperous, safe, clean, inclusive and economically vibrant cities. He stressed the need for future urban planning to keep the needs of the growing urban population at the centre. The CM Majhi urged Mayors, Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons, Corporators and Councillors to remain connected with people, listen to their problems, treat them as their own and coordinate with officials for time-bound solutions.

He said MoUs have been signed between Odisha Urban Academy and Sri Sri University, CRUT and Sri Sri University, Odisha Urban Academy and Indian School of Business (ISB), and Odisha Urban Academy and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to strengthen knowledge, research and capacity in urban planning. The CM said the OSWAN Video Conferencing facility is being launched in 115 ULBs to make communication between the state government and urban local bodies faster and more efficient. He also launched the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Bandhu’ programme.

Under the Chief Minister’s Urban Development Scheme, 593 projects worth Rs 323 crore are being launched across 62 urban areas. Of these, 423 projects worth Rs 102 crore have been inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 170 projects worth Rs 221 crore. The CM Majhi said the ‘Sahayog’ scheme has connected 7,886 families and 2,77,595 individuals with various government welfare schemes as of August 28, with a total of 2,85,481 scheme linkages completed.

He called for environmentally responsible urbanisation, stressing water-body protection, expansion of green spaces, rainwater and waste management, water conservation and clean energy. He also urged citizens to keep cities clean, conserve water, pay municipal taxes on time and protect public property. CM Majhi said, “When governance comes closer to the people, development becomes more meaningful.” He called for a collective resolve to build clean, safe, healthy, accessible, inclusive, digital and prosperous cities, saying, “Prosperous cities are the foundation of a prosperous Odisha.” (ANI)