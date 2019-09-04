Gurdaspur: Blast at firecracker factory in Batala, 16 dead, many injured

A blast has occured at a firecracker factory in Batala city of Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Wednesday. Gurdaspur Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Bhatia said16 people have died and 10 people have been injured in the incident.

The entire building collapsed and the roofs of nearby structures were also blown away due to the blast. Following the collapse of the buildings, several people are also reported to have been trapped under the rubble.

There was a huge rush in the city as it is the evening of Guru Nanak Dev's marriage anniversary.

The firecrackers were supposed to be used on Guru Nanak Dev's marriage anniversary celebrations tomorrow.

The ambulance and firefighters were rushed to the spot for carrying out the necessary operations to bring the situation under control.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the factory located in a residential area, Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operation.

More than 100 policemen are on the spot as well.