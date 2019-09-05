International Development News
Three-story building collapses in Ahmedabad, several trapped under debris

Devdiscourse News Desk Ahmedabad
Updated: 05-09-2019 16:40 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A three-story building has collapsed in Gujrat's capital Ahmedabad, according to news agency ANI.

At least ten people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

According to the latest inputs, seven people have been rescued safely so far from the site in Amraiwadi.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is continuing.

There are no reports of any casualties or injuries yet.

The incident took place in 'Banglawali Chali' society in Amraiwadi area at around 12 pm. The three-story building was situated at the end of a congested lane in Banglawali Chali society.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : India
