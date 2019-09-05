Bomb blast hits near army base in Logar province of Afghanistan - report

A bomb blast has hit the area near an army base in Logar province of Afghanistan on Thursday, the spokesperson for the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement.

The blast has reportedly occured in front of Khizr base at around 1:30 pm in the afternoon.

The statement of Zabiullah Mujahid read, "Dismounted invaders standing next to their vehicles in front of Khizr base in Patkhwab area of #Logar capital targeted with martyr attack 1:30 pm today. Initial info suggests tens of invaders & hireling SOF killed/wounded, vehicles destroyed."

Meanwhile, according to local media reports, a car-bomb struck an Afghan National Army (ANA) facility in central Logar province today. The local media reported that Dedar Lawang, the governor's spokesman has confirmed the incident and told that the explosion took place near brigade of the national army, in PD4 of Pul-e Alam city, the center of Logar.

There is no confirmation on the casualties yet.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.