18 Taliban terrorists killed, several injured during operation by ANDSF

As many as 18 Taliban terrorists were killed and several were injured during the operation by ANDSF, according to a statement by the released on Sunday by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan.

13 Taliban terrorists were killed yesterday in a joint clearance operation carried out by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Mahajir Bazaar region, Nehr Saraj District of Helmand. One rocket launcher and five radio handsets were also seized by the ANDSF.

The ANDSF attacked several Taliban hideouts in Anar Dara district of Farah yesterday. As a result of the attack five Taliban terrorists were killed five others were injured.