Crew being evacuated as cargo vessel Golden Ray flips on side in Georgia

The crew of the cargo vessel Golden Ray is being evacuated as the vessel is flipped on its side near St. Simons Sound, Georgia on Sunday.

The United Staes Coast Guard (USCG) and other local agencies have multiple rescue assets on the scene. All vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is currently suspended unless approved by the USCG Captain of the Port.

The United Staes Coast Guard Southeast broke the news in a statement on Twitter at around 1:07 PM. The tweet read, "@USCG and other local agencies have multiple rescue assets on the scene with the cargo vessel Golden Ray currently listing heavily near St. Simons Sound, Georgia. The crew of the vessel is being evacuated at this time."

The operation was still going on as of 3:15 PM. "Evacuations of the Golden Ray's crew continue. All vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is currently suspended unless approved by the @USCG Captain of the Port."

There have been no reports of injuries yet and it is not yet known what led to the ship listing on its side.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.