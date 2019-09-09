Army receives inputs suggesting terrorist attack in southern part of India

Lieutenant General S K Saini has said that the army has received inputs suggesting that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India, according to news agency ANI.

Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek.

"We are taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements and terrorists are stalled," the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) said.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.