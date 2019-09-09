International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Army receives inputs suggesting terrorist attack in southern part of India

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 15:48 IST
Army receives inputs suggesting terrorist attack in southern part of India

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant General S K Saini has said that the army has received inputs suggesting that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India, according to news agency ANI.

Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek.

"We are taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements and terrorists are stalled," the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) said.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019