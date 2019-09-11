Indonesia's third President Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie dies at 83

Indonesia's third President Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie has died at the age of 83, according to media reports.

An aeronautical engineer who became Indonesia'sminister of technical development and eventually its president, B.J. Habibie (born 1936) was a lifelong devotee of Indonesian dictator Suharto.

When student riots and economic turmoil forced Suharto from office, he named Habibie as his successor.

His presidency is seen as a transition to the post-Suharto era. Upon becoming president, he liberalized Indonesia's press and political party laws and held an early democratic election in 1999, which resulted in the end of his presidency.

His presidency was the third, and the shortest from 1998 to 1999, after independence.

He will be fondly remembered by many for how he was given the reigns by dictator Suharto and did very well under the circumstances, including giving a referendum to Timor-Leste.

Habibie opposed East Timorese Independence but did consider giving East Timor special autonomy.

Wishing to avoid the impression that Indonesia ruled East Timor as a colony, Habibie surprised some by announcing that a referendum, offering a choice between special autonomy and independence, would be held immediately in East Timor. Military leaders were not consulted on this decision.

On 30 August 1999, the referendum was held and the East Timorese people overwhelmingly chose Independence in mostly free and fair elections.