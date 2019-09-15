Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed as tourist boat carrying 61 people capsizes

At least four people have been killed after a tourist boat carrying 61 people capsized in Godavari river in Devipatnam, East Godavari district today.

23 people have been rescued so far in the incident.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased.

Andhra Pradesh: Four dead in the incident where a tourist boat carrying 61 people capsized in Godavari river in Devipatnam, East Godavari district today. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakhs ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/HEbeUi4f9Z — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.