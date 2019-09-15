International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed as tourist boat carrying 61 people capsizes

Devdiscourse News Desk Hyderabad
Updated: 15-09-2019 17:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed as tourist boat carrying 61 people capsizes

At least four people have been killed after a tourist boat carrying 61 people capsized in Godavari river in Devipatnam, East Godavari district today.

23 people have been rescued so far in the incident.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019