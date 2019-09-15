Trump says Brett Kavanaugh is an innocent who has been treated horribly

The United States President Donald Trump has come out in defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying he is an innocent who has been treated horribly.

He said in a tweet on Sunday that lies are being spread about Kavanaugh by the "Radical Left Democrats" so that he can be scared and turned into a Liberal.

The tweet read, "Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment.

"He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!"

He further added another tweet saying, "Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for liable, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue.

"The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination.

"When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can't let that happen!"

The Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh has been hit with a fresh sex assault accusation from a former Yale University classmate which the FBI reportedly did not probe before his Supreme Court confirmation.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court last year after a tumultuous confirmation process that included emotional testimony from both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accused him of sexual misconduct.