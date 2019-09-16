International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Huge explosion on Route 2 in Farmington - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 16-09-2019 18:52 IST
Huge explosion on Route 2 in Farmington - report

A huge explosion has been reported on Route 2 in Farmington in Hartford County on Monday morning, a WMTW journalist Sharon D. Handy reported on her verified Twitter account.

The explosion reportedly happened at the "Leap building" on Farmington Falls Road.

The emergency crews are present on the scene carrying out necessary operations.

According to some reports, the intensity of the explosion was such that it shook the nearby buildings in the area.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the explosion is not known yet.

Farmington is home to the world headquarters of several large corporations including United Technologies, Otis Elevator Company, and Carvel. The northwestern section of Farmington has a Unionville suburban neighborhood.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE ON : Farmington explosion
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019