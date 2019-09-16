Huge explosion on Route 2 in Farmington - report

A huge explosion has been reported on Route 2 in Farmington in Hartford County on Monday morning, a WMTW journalist Sharon D. Handy reported on her verified Twitter account.

The explosion reportedly happened at the "Leap building" on Farmington Falls Road.

The emergency crews are present on the scene carrying out necessary operations.

According to some reports, the intensity of the explosion was such that it shook the nearby buildings in the area.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the explosion is not known yet.

Farmington is home to the world headquarters of several large corporations including United Technologies, Otis Elevator Company, and Carvel. The northwestern section of Farmington has a Unionville suburban neighborhood.

#Breaking: There has been an explosion on Route 2 in #Farmington this morning. We have a crew en route. #menews @WMTWTV pic.twitter.com/NTWDSudjTL — Sharon D. Handy (@SharonHandyWMTW) September 16, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.