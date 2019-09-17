Blast near Afghan President Ghani's campaign rally; casualties feared

An explosion has struck Parwan province, close to where Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was holding a campaign rally on Tuesday, according to local media reports. Initial reports suggest that the gathering was not directly hit due to the blast near Ghani's campaign rally and the president is reportedly safe.

Officials have said that casualties are feared due to the blast near Afghanistan President Ghani's campaign rally but the exact number was not clear yet.

No rebel group has claimed responsibility of the blast yet.

UPDATE: At least 24 people have been killed due to the blast and over 30 were injured, TOLO News has reported. A sticky bomb attached to a police vehicle patrolling near the campaign is reported to be the cause of the explosion near Ghani's campaign rally.

Further details about Blast near Afghan President Ghani's campaign rally are awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.