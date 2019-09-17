Posters highlighting 'Pashtun genocide in Pakistan' put up in Geneva

Posters highlighting the 'Pashtun genocide in Pakistan' have been put up in Geneva, according to news agency ANI.

Posters highlighting human rights violations by Pakistan were also installed in front of the United Nations office in Geneva.

Posters and banners highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were also put in front of the United Nations office in Geneva where 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council was going on last Monday.

The Baloch Human Rights Council, which has been highlighting the issue of extra-judicial killings, torture, and abductions of political activists in Pakistan's Balochistan province, had also launched the '#PakistanStopGenocide' campaign to seek international attention on the issue.

