Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 killed, over dozen injured in suicide bombing at government building in Afghanistan

A suicide bombing attack has occured at the government building of Electronic National Identity Cards Department (e-NIC) in the provincial capital of Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 14-01-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2019 15:16 IST
4 killed, over dozen injured in suicide bombing at government building in Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A blast hit a government building in Jalalabad in the eastern province of Nangarhar in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Ariana News reported citing the provincial governor's spokesman Ataullah Khogiani.

The blast was a result of a suicide bombing attack that occured at around 1:30 pm today. At least 4 civilians were killed as a result of the blast and over a dozen others were injured.

The injured people were taken to nearby hospitals following the suicide attack.

Afghan security forces have rescued 12 staff members of the electronic national ID cards department.

The targeted building was the Electronic National Identity Cards Department (e-NIC) in Police District 3 of the provincial capital, Jalalabad.

According to Mr. Khogiani, clashes continue in the area but security forces have arrived to rescue civilians and staff.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

Footage from the spot shows the exchange of fire between Afghan forces and an unknown number of assailants who have attacked the electronic national ID Card center.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal approves emergency use of Covishield vaccine

Nepal Government on Friday approved the emergency use of Covishield vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India SII. The decision for the usage of the vaccine was taken by the Department of Drug Administration DDA.I...

An actor has to be an activist: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub

Being aware is his biggest asset, says actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub who views his role as an idealistic student leader in Tandav as perhaps the closest a character has come to resemble the person he really is an artiste-activist looking to cha...

Indian Army carries out live demonstration of Drone Swarming capability

The Indian Army carried out a live demonstration of Drone Swarming capability using 75 indigenously designed and developed drones which executed an array of Artificial Intelligence AI enabled simulated offensive missions and close support t...

British maestro Rattle seeking German citizenship after Brexit

Star conductor Simon Rattle, who this week announced he was cutting short his tenure at Britains leading orchestra to return to Germany, said on Friday he had applied for German citizenship after Brexit.The Liverpool-born musician, 65, lame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021